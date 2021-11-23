‘Fantastic Mr Fox’ calls it a day

Tipperary Senior footballer Brian Fox has this morning announced his retirement from Inter County competition.

The Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill man has served the Premier County with distinction since first putting on the blue and gold jersey as a Minor back in 2006.

Brian made his senior Inter County debut in 2009 against Limerick and he has been an ever dependable team member ever since.

The 33 year old said after 14 years playing with Tipperary, he feels now is the right time to step away from intercounty football.

He has wished manager David Power and the team all the best for the year ahead saying he is looking forward to watching and roaring them on from the stands.