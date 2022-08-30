Draws made for County Football quarter-finals

The County Senior Football Championship quarter final draws have thrown up some interesting pairings.
Last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials take on Arravale Rovers
Moyle Rovers have been paired with Ardfinnan
Defending champions Loughmore Castleiney will face Kilsheelan Kilcash while JK Brackens go up against Upperchurch Drombane.
Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan is expecting a close battle between Commercials and Arravale.
“I remember watching them in the early part of the year in a League match and it was a very tight affair.
“Commercials will obviously have a whole host of county players available to them that weren’t available on that particular day.
“Arravale will be looking forward to that – they’ll feel they have a free swing whereas Commercials obviously will be going in as hot favourites it has to be said in that match.”
Tom Cusack Cup Draw
Moycarkey Borris v Killenaule Rockwell
Rovers v Ballyporeen Aherlow v Eire Og Annacarty
Cahir v Drom & Inch
County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final Draw
Golden Kilfeacle v Clonmel Commercials
Loughmore Castleiney v CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
Fethard v Grangemockler Ballyneale
Galtee Rovers v Ballina