Draws made for County Football quarter-finals

The County Senior Football Championship quarter final draws have thrown up some interesting pairings.

Last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials take on Arravale Rovers

Moyle Rovers have been paired with Ardfinnan

Defending champions Loughmore Castleiney will face Kilsheelan Kilcash while JK Brackens go up against Upperchurch Drombane.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan is expecting a close battle between Commercials and Arravale.

“I remember watching them in the early part of the year in a League match and it was a very tight affair.

“Commercials will obviously have a whole host of county players available to them that weren’t available on that particular day.

“Arravale will be looking forward to that – they’ll feel they have a free swing whereas Commercials obviously will be going in as hot favourites it has to be said in that match.”

Tom Cusack Cup Draw

Moycarkey Borris v Killenaule Rockwell

Rovers v Ballyporeen Aherlow v Eire Og Annacarty

Cahir v Drom & Inch

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final Draw

Golden Kilfeacle v Clonmel Commercials

Loughmore Castleiney v CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

Fethard v Grangemockler Ballyneale

Galtee Rovers v Ballina