County Senior Football Championship down to the final four teams

Clonmel Commercials booked their place in the semi-finals on Saturday with a dominant win over Arravale Rovers whilst Upperchurch-Drombane were four point winners over JK Brackens.

On Sunday, Moyle Rovers avoided a would-be upset when they beat Ardfinnan by a single point whilst reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney round off the last four.

Loughmore overcame Kilsheelan-Kilcash on Saturday by two points to continue their title defence.

Kilsheelan raced to a four point lead early in the game but a Loughmore goal from John Ryan was what manager Frankie McGrath described as ‘vital’.

“In a tight game, in football especially, a goal is big, big score and it gave us that little bit of breathing space.

“Fair play to Kilsheelan, they done everything in their power to turn it around but I think it just gave us that little bit of something to hang on to and it proved vital in the finish.”

Meanwhile, the senior relegation final this year will see Aherlow taking on Cahir.