County Football Championship games to go ahead next weekend

The Tipperary CCC have provided an update regarding fixtures next weekend.

The committee have made the decision that round 2 of the county football championship will go ahead as planned.

Dates and fixtures are the same as what was confirmed last week.

The CCC make the announcement following a number of questions being asked regarding fixtures next weekend after this past weekend’s games were called off.

The Competitions Control Committee say that they will meet during the week to make out a fixture programme for the remainder of the year.