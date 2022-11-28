Commercials conceded to Newcastle West in Extra Time

Two late black cards at the end of normal time played a huge part in deciding yesterday’s Munster Club Senior Football semi-final between Clonmel Commercials and Newcastle West.

Tipp champions Commercials looked to have victory in their grasp only to concede a late equaliser to send the game to extra time at FBD Semple Stadium.

They started that extra time with just 13 players which manager Tommy Morrissey told Tipp FM Sport made a huge difference.

“Ultimately you’re just trying to see a game out and then you’re giving away sloppy possession – give Newcastle West the ball back. You get a black card off the free and then the next thing you’ve another black card inside for an off the ball incident and all of a sudden this is pulling apart quickly.

“But look to be fair when we went back out for extra time the boys were unbelievable – the 13 men on the field – we were arguably the better side for that first 8 minutes and we stayed in the game. But it just took so much out of us having to work so hard.”

It finished Newcastle West 1-16 to Clonmel Commercials 1-11.

The Limerick side now go on to face Kerins O’Rahillys of Kerry in the Munster final.

There was also heartbreak for Ballina in their Munster Club Intermediate Football semi-final as they too bowed out after extra time failed to separate themselves and Kilmallock

The Limerick champions won out 4-2 on penalties.