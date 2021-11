High School Clonmel get their Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign underway this afternoon.

The Tipp side welcome St. Brendan’s Killarney to Clonmel Sportsfield for the first round affair of the Under 19A football competition.

The winner will go on to the second round to face the loser of Intermediate School Killorglin and Tralee CBS.

The loser meanwhile will have a second round tie with the winner of Scoil Pobal Rathmore versus PS Chorcha Dhuibhne (Kerry).

Throw-in today in Clonmel is at 1.30pm.