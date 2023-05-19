Clinical Cork end hopes of Tipp Minor Footballers

The Tipperary minor footballers were beaten in last night’s Munster semi-final.

John McNamara’s side suffered defeat to Cork in Semple Stadium on a final score of 5-09 to 1-11.

The sides were level 1-04 to 0-07 at half-time but two goals in a minute from the Rebels with ten minutes to go saw the visitors go ten points ahead and leave Tipp with a deficit they couldn’t overturn.

Substitute Charlie Grace scored the Premier’s goal late on but it’s Cork who now go on to the Munster final to play Kerry.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Tipp manager John McNamara said he was proud of his team’s performance but said Cork were impressive.

“We conceded a goal in the first minute and the reality was that kind of shook the nerves off of us. The worst case scenario has happened so lets just get on with it now.

“And you saw the reaction – they just kept moving the ball through the hand, they kept running at Cork.

“Cork were a little bit open in the first half I thought defensively and we tried to expose it as much as we could.

“I have to hand it to Cork, they were clinical with their goals. I suppose after about 45 minutes we started to tire a little bit and probably gaps started appearing in our defence but they were very clinical and picking the right spot and getting in at the goal. That’s the kind of thing – you see that happen and you have to learn from it yourself.”