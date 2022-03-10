Cavan to provide stern test for resurgent Tipp

Tipp go up against table toppers Cavan in Division 4 of the National Football League this weekend.

David Power’s side will be hoping to continue their run of form which has seen them notch up wins over Wexford and Sligo having had a disappointing start to the campaign.

Cavan will provide a formidable task as they are undefeated so far in the League

But Tipperary Football PRO Anthony Shelley says if Tipp perform to their best then a result is possible on Sunday.

“If we go back to the Sligo game – lets go to that template. We have some beautiful kick passers of the ball. I’d say some of the best in the country at kick passing.

“So if we went back to that template and really has a go at it I’d see nothing but not come away with at least a point.”

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon in Kingspan Breffni Park

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Jim Strang & Sons, Kilsheelan, Clonmel – Main Peugeot Dealers for Tipperary.