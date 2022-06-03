Call for overhaul of provincial football set up

Changes need to be made to the provincial football championships.

That’s according to football analyst Martin Quinlivan, who’s one of many speaking out against the current format of the provincial set-up.

Last weekend, Dublin won their 12th Leinster title in a row whilst Kerry won their 11th Munster crown in 13 years by beating Limerick 1-28 to 0-08.

Martin believes this trend is a big issue in the GAA.

“Look I think the provincial championships have their place in the calendar.

“You won’t take those medals off the Tipp lads that won it two years ago but I think as a core central being to the rest of the championship, I don’t think that’s fair.

“Look at Limerick, we spoke two weeks ago about how far ahead of Tipperary Limerick were and how much conditioning they had done but how does Billy Lee go back to them next Christmas and say right lads I need ye to give up yere personal life and I need ye to put everything in.

“How do you get motivated to go out and say ‘oh right we’re showing progress, we were only bet by 18 points’? That is a big issue.”