Browne: Tipp footballers paying the price for their mistakes

The efforts of Tipperary’s Senior Footballers is not translating into results according to coach Declan Browne.

Their 2-11 to 8 points loss away to Fermanagh yesterday leaves the Premier on 4 defeats and a draw in Division 3 of the National League.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game former All-Star Browne said they were naturally disappointed but accepted Tipp were paying the price for their own mistakes.

“I think the scoreboard doesn’t show a true reflection – you know I think most of the Fermanagh scores came from our mistakes again which is probably a trait we have all year you know.

“It’s just frustrating because the lads are putting in so much effort and it translates then out on the field we’re making one or two mistakes and we’re punished big time and then we’re going up the other end and Riain Quigley had a great chance and it didn’t go over the line so we’re just not getting the rub of the green.

“But you make your own luck and we’re just probably making too many mistakes.”