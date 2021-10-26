Brackens capable of challenging the big three for Senior football title

JK Brackens could upset the apple cart in the County Senior Football Championship according to analyst Martin Quinlivan.

Following last weekend’s quarter-finals Brackens have joined the regular ‘big three’ – Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers and Loughmore Castleiney – in the last four of the competition.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Martin said JK Brackens will have a big say in the Championship.

“They’re the only one of the last four who don’t have hurling commitments ahead of them.

“They play a defined game – I know Joe Hayes has been coaching them. They drop defensively and leave one or two up top and then they look to turn you over which they’re quite good at and they’re very, very quick on the counter attack.

“Don’t be ruling them out yet from taking one of the big three’s scalp in the next round.”