Brace of County Senior Football quarter finals to be decided today

Both games start at 3.30, with Moyle Rovers taking on Ballyporeen in Ardfinnan and Cashel hosting the clash between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Loughmore dual star John Meagher expects a hard fought quarter final tie.

“It’s going to be a tough game – they’ve got some fantastic footballers. They’ve got loads of lads that have inter-county experience.

“I don’t think they’ll fear us coming up. I think they have a lot of belief in themselves. I think they’re making a big push this year and they seem to be going well in the Intermediate hurling as well so they’ll have a bit of momentum behind them there at the moment.

“It’s going to be a good game – it’ll be tough and hard fought and I don’t think you’d expect any different from Kilsheelan.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game in Cashel at 3.30, with thanks to Jim Strang & Sons, main Peugeot dealer in Kilsheelan.