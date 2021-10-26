‘Big Three’ through to football semi finals once again

There were no real surprises from the weekends County Senior Football quarter-finals according to analyst Martin Quinlivan.

Defending champions Clonmel Commercials are joined in the last four by JK Brackens, Loughmore Castleiney and Moyle Rovers.

The semi-finals will be played over the weekend of November 7th – it’s an open draw with the exception of Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens who can’t meet

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Martin said the line-up was pretty much as expected.

“The ‘big three’ are in the semi-final again. I think it’s six years running that Commercials, Moyle Rovers and Loughmore have reached the semi-final stage and this year they’re joined by JK Brackens.

“The only big decision was would it be Kilsheelan or JK Brackens that would make the last four with them and the way the Group stages panned out Kilsheelan ended up playing Loughmore in the quarter final and came up a point short.”