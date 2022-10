Two clubs coming off the back of county titles meet in an under 19A football county semi-final this afternoon.

Ballina take on Clonmel Commercials in Cappawhite at 12pm, with a place in the decider up for grabs.

Both teams are looking to reach a second consecutive County Under 19A footabll final.

Meanwhile, the second of this year’s county Junior B hurling semi-finals takes place today.

Lorrha meet Thurles Sarsfields in Moneygall at 12.30pm.

The winner will play Solohead in this year’s final.