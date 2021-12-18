Ballina lock horns with Mount Sion in Junior Football semi-final

Ballina are in Munster club semi-final action this afternoon.

The North Tipperary side take on Waterford champions Mount Sion for a place in this year’s decider.

Ballina come into the game on great form, after beating Limerick champions Mountcollins by 18 points in the Munster quarter-final.

For Mount Sion, Austin Gleeson and company received a bye to the semi-finals after beating Shamrocks in the Waterford final by 6 points.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm in Borrisoleigh.

Ballina manager Kevin Byrne told Across The Line last night that they’ve been able to do some homework on their opponents.

“We’ve all watched the Mount Sion game – their County Final at this stage.

“While Austin Gleeson is the marquee name on their team they have fourteen other good footballers and they’ve a strong panel. They were able to bring in a sub in the last few minutes of the County Final who scored the decisive goal.

“So we’re expecting a strong challenge from Mount Sion and its far from based around one player.”