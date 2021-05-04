Austin says there have been huge changes in Tipp football in recent years

Tipperary football is in a good place, according to Philip Austin.

The Borrisokane man announced his retirement from inter-county football recently, after making his debut in 2006.

Much has changed throughout Austin’s time with the Premier, where he won three league titles and a Munster medal.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Philip notes a big difference in the panel now compared to when he started.

“When I go off to training on Monday night there’s between 40 and 45 down there and I just thought to myself that football is in a very, very good place right now.”

“You know if I roll back 15 years walking down Dr Morris Park most nights we could have had only 10 or 11 training.”