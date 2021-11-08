Anxious wait for Kennedy ahead of football decider

Tipperary senior footballer Jack Kennedy is in race to be fit in time for this year’s county senior football club final.

The Clonmel Commercials attacker went off with a hamstring injury in yesterday’s 2-11 to 1-10 semi-final win over JK Brackens.

The win for the South side sets up a rematch of last year’s senior final with Loughmore-Castleiney on November 21st.

Speaking after yesterday’s game, Jack’s hoping he hasn’t reaggravated an injury he suffered last year.

“I had a tough enough road last year missing the Munster final and then by the time we got it scanned that’s when we realised the extent of the damage and I was out for six months and in the lockdown as well.

“It’s not a great place to be when you’re doing that rehab on your own for so long. Hopefully it’s not as serious as that – we’ll get it scanned and hopefully we might be alright in two weeks.”