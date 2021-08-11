Aherlow through to West final

Aherlow have booked their place in the West Senior Football final following their 1-10 to 1-9 win over Rockwell Rovers in last night’s semi-final.
They will go up against Arravale Rovers in the final.
The first of the North senior hurling quarter-finals took place last evening with Nenagh Eire Óg and Borris-Ileigh progressing.
Nenagh Éire Óg 2-31 Kiladangan 1-10
Borris-Ileigh 2-34 Templederry Kenyon’s 2-9
The remaining two semi-final spots in the North Senior Hurling Championship will be known tonight.
Portroe get their campaign underway with a clash against Kilruane in Nenagh, while Kiladangan’s ‘A’ side take on Toomevara in Cloughjordan.
Both games throw in at 7pm.