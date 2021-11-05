A huge weekend of football in Tipperary gets underway this evening

With the Senior and Intermediate semi-finals taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the first of this weekend’s senior relegation semi-finals takes place tonight.

It’s in Littleton at 7.30 and sees Moyne/Templetuohy take on Moycarkey-Borris.

The game comes at a difficult time for Moyne, as they prepare for next weekend’s intermediate hurling final with Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

However, football analyst Shane Stapleton says Moyne can’t afford to down tools for tonight’s game.

“This is going to be a tricky fixture for them because the last thing you want to do is pick up an injury or whatever.

“It’s hard enough to get out of Intermediate Football so the last thing you want to be doing is not even competing in the relegation.

“Moycarkey will have a couple of weeks football put into it since they’re out of the hurling so it will be an interesting one. They’re two good teams on paper and they have cemented their place over the last couple of years in Senior football so it will be a close one I’d say.”

Elsewhere tonight, the first of this year’s Under 19B football championship semi-finals throws in in Dr. Morris Park.

It’s at 7.30pm and sees Cappawhite take on Mullinahone.