The first two semi-final spots will be filled this evening in the North Tipperary senior hurling championship.

This evening’s quarter-final matchups see Borrisileigh meet Templederry Kenyons in Dolla whilst Kiladangan B face Nenagh Eire Og in Borrisokane.

Both of those games throw-in at 7pm.

Elsewhere, at half-past-7, Bansha is the venue for Rockwell Rovers meeting with Aherlow in the West senior football semi-final.