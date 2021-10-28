Féile na nGael celebrations for Semple

Féile na nGael celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year and a number of events have been organised to commemorate the achievement despite the impact of COVID 19 restrictions.

In recognition of the founding of Féile na nGael in Tipperary in 1971 a special hurling blitz competition is being held today with Tipp clubs hosting the group stages of the competition, culminating with the finals in Semple Stadium.

Over the last five decades many people have been involved in the organisation of Féile and in recognition of that outstanding service a ceremony will be held at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A plaque will be unveiled by Uachtarán Larry McCarthy at Semple Stadium at 4.15 and will take place in conjunction with the blitz finals.