Feast of College GAA action this evening

Many teams are in desperate need of a win as the group stages of the Fitzgibbon Cup hurling resume tonight.

In Group A, UCC host UCD at 7pm while NUI Galway take on Mary Immaculate College at 7.45pm.

In Group B, IT Carlow host Maynooth University at 7pm while DCU host Waterford IT at 8pm.

Meanwhile in the Ryan Cup, Mary I Thurles take on UUJ in a 7pm throw-in in Dublin.

The Tipperary college need a win after an opening day defeat to MTU Kerry.

There are also two Round 3 games in the Sigerson Cup football today.

At 2pm, Maynooth University take on St Mary’s of Belfast, while UUJ take on MTU Cork at 7pm.