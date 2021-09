Colm Bonnar is the new Tipperary senior hurling manager.

The former Cashel King Cormacs player had a glittering career as a player winning two All Ireland’s with Tipp in 1989 and 1991 as well as leading club, college and county teams to success as a manager and coach.

Bonnar brings a wealth of experience to the role having worn the Blue & Gold jersey for 17 years between 1982 and 2000.