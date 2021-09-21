Dual player pressure on under-age players a concern

Concerns are being expressed about how a number of players in the South Division had to play two games just hours apart over the weekend.

Fethard lined out in the South Under 19 B hurling final on Saturday morning with a number of their players taking to the field that afternoon in an Intermediate football match.

The same applied to players from St Mary’s who had an Under 19 A final in the morning with some of their players then lining out for the Commercials footballers in the afternoon.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst Martin Quinlivan said this wasn’t the first time it happened recently.

“Commercials played Loughmore two weeks ago and there was none under 19s on the team that started that day – I think eight of them were involved with St Mary’s playing hurling on Saturday morning at 11.30 and then expected to play Intermediate football at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

“I know from a Commercials point of view obviously we couldn’t expect lads to play but they all turned up all ready to play. It shouldn’t happen – there’s no justification for it at any level.”