Draws takes place for County Hurling and Football Championships

The draw for the County Senior Hurling Championship has thrown up some interesting ties.

Group One has pitted Kilruane MacDonaghs, Clonoulty Rossmore, Nenagh Éire Óg and Moycarkey Borris together.

Many would see Moycarkey Borris as the underdogs in this group but Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says they’ll give a good account of themselves.

“They won the Under 21 last year – that’s going to be a little bit of a help for them. Some of those players – they used a number of them last year. Their level is a bit better than they’ve been showing.

“They’ll be interesting matches. On the face of it you say Kilruane – yeah, Clonoulty – yeah, Nenagh – ‘tis a tough group like when you look. You’d struggle to pick any of the top three and then Moycarkey – with their Under 21 – they’re bound to get a kick from that I think. They’ll spring a surprise somewhere along the line I think anyway.”

Group 2 has Thurles Sarsfields, Borris-Ileigh, Drom & Inch and Templederry Kenyons.

In Group 3 it’s Mullinahone, Upperchurch Drombane, Toomevara and Holycross Ballycahill

Finally in Group 4 we have Kiladangan, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens and Éire Óg Annacarty.

Meanwhile in the Football Championship Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch Drombane, Killenaule and Cahir make up Group 1

Group 2 has Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Rockwell Rovers and Drom & Inch

Group 3 is made up of Loughmore Castleiney, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris and Aherlow.

JK Brackens, Ballyporeen, Éire Óg Annacarty and Arravale Rovers have been drawn in Group 4.