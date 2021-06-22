County football and hurling draws

The Tipperary club championship draws for 2021 took place on Extra Time live here on Tipp FM last night.

Reigning hurling champions Kiladangan have been drawn alongside Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens and Moycarkey Borris while football champions Clonmel Commercials are in a group with Arravale, Ardfinnan and Moycarkey

The draws in full are:

In the Dan Breen Cup Senior Hurling Championship the following are the groups:

Group 1 Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Eire Óg Annacarthy

Group 2 Clonoulty Rossmore, Toomevara, Holycross-Ballycahill, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

Group 3 Kiladangan, Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Moycarkey Borris

Group 4 Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Eire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Roscrea

Seamus Ó Riain Cup Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1 Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields, Carrick Swans, Kiladangan

Group 2 Newport, Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Clonakenny

Group 3 Killenaule, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Sean Treacys, Ballina

Group 4 Lorrha Dorrha, Portroe, St Marys, Cashel King Cormacs

Senior Football Championship

Group 1 Moyle Rovers, Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch-Drombane

Group 2 Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ballyporeen, Eire Óg Annacarthy, Moyne-Templetuohy

Group 3 Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris

Group 4 Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1 Moyne-Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Drom & Inch, Cappawhite

Group 2 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Carrick Davins, Ballybacon Grange, Moneygall

Group 3 Boherlahan Dualla, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash

Group 4 Ballingarry, Junior (A) Champions, Ballinahinch, Shannon Rovers

Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1 Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonmel Óg, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Bye

Group 2 Fethard, Golden Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore-Castleiney

Group 3 Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Fr Sheehys, Cashel King Cormacs

Group 4 Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Borrisokane, Clonoulty Rossmore

The draws for the Round 1 games will be made by the County CCC in the coming weeks.