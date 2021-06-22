County football and hurling draws

The Tipperary club championship draws for 2021 took place on Extra Time live here on Tipp FM last night.
Reigning hurling champions Kiladangan have been drawn alongside Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens and Moycarkey Borris while football champions Clonmel Commercials are in a group with Arravale, Ardfinnan and Moycarkey
The draws in full are:
In the Dan Breen Cup Senior Hurling Championship the following are the groups:
Group 1 Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Eire Óg Annacarthy
Group 2 Clonoulty Rossmore, Toomevara, Holycross-Ballycahill, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
Group 3 Kiladangan, Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Moycarkey Borris
Group 4 Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Eire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Roscrea
Seamus Ó Riain Cup Senior Hurling Championship
Group 1 Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields, Carrick Swans, Kiladangan
Group 2 Newport, Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Clonakenny
Group 3 Killenaule, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Sean Treacys, Ballina
Group 4 Lorrha Dorrha, Portroe, St Marys, Cashel King Cormacs
Senior Football Championship
Group 1 Moyle Rovers, Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch-Drombane
Group 2 Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ballyporeen, Eire Óg Annacarthy, Moyne-Templetuohy
Group 3 Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris
Group 4 Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group 1 Moyne-Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Drom & Inch, Cappawhite
Group 2 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Carrick Davins, Ballybacon Grange, Moneygall
Group 3 Boherlahan Dualla, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Group 4 Ballingarry, Junior (A) Champions, Ballinahinch, Shannon Rovers
Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1 Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonmel Óg, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Bye
Group 2 Fethard, Golden Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore-Castleiney
Group 3 Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Fr Sheehys, Cashel King Cormacs
Group 4 Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Borrisokane, Clonoulty Rossmore
The draws for the Round 1 games will be made by the County CCC in the coming weeks.