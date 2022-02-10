Colleges GAA results

NUIG are through to the last four of the Fitzgibbon Cup.
They beat Waterford IT by 6 points last evening on a scoreline of 1-22 to 2-13.
Nenagh Eire Og’s Philip Hickey lining out for the Galway side who will now meet GMIT in the semi-finals after they beat TUS Midwest yesterday afternoon.
Meanwhile it’s an all Dublin line-up for camogie’s Ashbourne Cup final
The semi-finals were played in Piltown in South Kilkenny last night.
DCU came out on top against UCC after extra time in the first semi-final on a scoreline of 17 points to 1-12.
They will now meet UCD in Sundays decider after they were comfortable 4-14 to 6 point winners over Mary I Limerick
Sunday’s decider is at 2 o’clock at the WIT GAA grounds in Waterford.