Colleges GAA results

NUIG are through to the last four of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

They beat Waterford IT by 6 points last evening on a scoreline of 1-22 to 2-13.

Nenagh Eire Og’s Philip Hickey lining out for the Galway side who will now meet GMIT in the semi-finals after they beat TUS Midwest yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile it’s an all Dublin line-up for camogie’s Ashbourne Cup final

The semi-finals were played in Piltown in South Kilkenny last night.

DCU came out on top against UCC after extra time in the first semi-final on a scoreline of 17 points to 1-12.

They will now meet UCD in Sundays decider after they were comfortable 4-14 to 6 point winners over Mary I Limerick

Sunday’s decider is at 2 o’clock at the WIT GAA grounds in Waterford.