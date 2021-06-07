Club GAA games resume today including west Tipp knockout fixtures

Competitive club games return to GAA pitches across Tipperary today.

There are a whole host of underage fixtures in hurling, football and camogie, but the West GAA board are also making the first inroads to complete their 2020 adult competitions.

In the West Intermediate hurling semi-finals, Knockavilla Kickhams take on Galtee Rovers in Cappawhite at 2pm, with the winners to face Cappawhite in the final this Saturday.

In the West Intermediate football semi-finals, Clonoulty/Rossmore face Cashel King Cormacs in New Inn at 2pm

Rockwell Rovers face Golden/Kilfeacle in the other semi on Wednesday evening.

Games are restricted to a max 100 spectators in grounds of less than 5,000 capacity.