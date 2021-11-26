Year long wait is almost over for two Tipperary camogie teams

Drom-Inch and Thurles Sarsfields will finally get to contest their 2020 Munster senior and Intermediate camogie finals, after they were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Drom-inch take on Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona in the Munster senior decider on Sunday at 12.30pm in Killeedy.

Meanwhile, Thurles Sarsfields take on Waterford champions and reigning All-Ireland Intermediate champions Gailltír in the Munster intermediate final on Saturday in Mallow at 2.30pm.

Sarsfield’s player Katie McCormack says it’s a dream come true to get to play in a Munster final.

“We’re in full flight now and just can’t wait.

“I think even if girls had did have a niggle or anything they wouldn’t be mentioning it because everyone wants their chance to play in a Munster final.

“It’s a pure dream come true – you fight for something so hard its great to have the opportunity. There’s no point in going out and playing if you don’t want to go out and win it.

“That’s the aim – just do everyone proud, do Tipp proud and do Thurles proud.”