The Tipperary camogie sides had double delight topping their respective groups yesterday.

Denis Kelly’s senior side by dispatching second place Kilkenny by 1-15 to 0-15

They led throughout in the Ragg and now enter the knockout stages in pole position.

In the first game of the double header at Tipp camogie HQ, the junior side dismantled Armagh.

The final score there was Tipp 2-12 Armagh 1-04.