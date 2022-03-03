Underage camogie in Tipp making great strides

Tipperary’s unbeaten run in the group stages of the All Ireland Minor Camogie series bodes well for the game in the Premier County.

They’ve beaten Limerick, Wexford and Antrim with a place in the semi-finals assured following the draw for the knock-out stages on Tuesday night.

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea were unlucky to lose out in the All Ireland Senior C schools camogie final yesterday.

Cashel Community School are in the All Ireland Senior A final on Saturday while Ursuline Thurles are in the Junior final

Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinnane says its good to see Tipp back at the sharp end of things in the younger age groups.

“We didn’t have a good run last year in the Minors I think, we didn’t win a game.

“So even though its not that long since we won a Minor (title) we haven’t really been dining at the top table the last few years either.

“So look, its great to get three wins under our belt – Michael Ferncombe and his management team are doing a great job.

“And like you said the schools are as well are going well – it all feeds into positivity around Tipp camogie and it’s a good sign work is being done in the schools and its bearing fruit then at county level as well.”