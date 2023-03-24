Tough draw for Tipp in Camogie Championship

Tipperary have been pitted against All Ireland champions Kilkenny along with Dublin and Wexford in Group 2 of the Senior Camogie Championship.

Group 1 features last year’s beaten finalists Cork together with Galway, Clare and Down.

Waterford, Limerick, Antrim and Offaly make up Group 3.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages of the Championship.

Tipp go up against Kilkenny in the League this weekend in Piltown – a win for Tipp would see them play in a first national final decider since losing the 2009 League final to Wexford.

Meanwhile in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Tipperary are in Group 1 alongside Cavan and Wicklow.