Tipp targeting Munster senior camogie championship

Winning the Munster championship is a major goal for the Tipperary senior camogie team.

That’s according to manager Bill Mullaney who prepares his side for their championship opener tomorrow evening.

The Premier face Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds at 5pm, acting as the curtain raiser for the men’s Munster championship meeting of Limerick and Waterford.

Despite the Munster championship having no links to the All-Ireland series, Mullaney insists everyone will be out to win the cup.

“This Munster championship is taken very seriously.

“There is a title at stake at the end of the day and everybody wants that cup and it sets yourself up, the longer you go through the Munster competition the sharper you are getting, the more games you are getting.

“whether you win it or you get to a final, you’re setting yourself up for the long term goal of the All-Ireland championship series and hopefully pick up a trophy along the way which is the whole purpose of the competition itself.

“That would be a major goal for us is to go out and win it.”