Tipp senior Camogie team in All Ireland Championship action

The Tipperary senior camogie team will be hoping to make it two wins from two in the All-Ireland senior championship this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side make the trip up to Owenbeg to take on Derry in their group game at 2pm.

The Premier defeated Waterford last weekend in their opening game whilst Derry, who won the intermediate All-Ireland last year, were victorious over Antrim last week.

At the same time in Garvaghey, the Tipperary premier junior side meet Tyrone in their All-Ireland group stage encounter.