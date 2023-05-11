Tipp relishing Munster Camogie final against Clare

The Tipperary senior camogie side are looking for a first Munster title since 2010 this weekend.

Denis Kelly’s side welcome Clare to Semple Stadium in this year’s decider with throw-in on Saturday set for 3.30pm.

The game serves as the curtain raiser for Waterford vs Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship, with that game getting underway at 6pm.

Tipperary manager Denis Kelly says that the double header will add to the occasion.

“Yeah it’s great to get to play and fair play to the Munster Council in camogie that they had the foresight to arrange these games side by side because it’s a great buzz for the girls to get out in front of a decent crowd and show their wares.

“Next weekend, it’s a quick turnaround, only seven days and Clare will have the crowd at their back so that will be tough going for us but look we won’t worry too much about the Clare crowd, we will just keep doing our business and drive on and hopefully we’ll get the right result.”

Tipp FM will bring you live coverage and analysis in association with Klassy Lady, The Square, Cahir.