Tipp prepare for camogie League opener against Galway

Finding a ‘settled team’ is one of the main goals for Tipperary heading into this year’s Camogie League.

That’s according to Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly.

The Premier begin their league campaign this Saturday at 2pm in The Ragg against Galway.

Denis Kelly says it’s important to find out where players are best suited during the league.

“We’re hoping to get a settled team as much as we can, a settled backbone or spine to the team and then having lots of options as well outside of the central positions and having lots of options to come in off the bench because it’s going to be a 23/24 player game.

“It’s gone into that kind of a set up so we want to really find who fits in the best positions and have a good plan in place come championship.”