Tipp players honoured at Camogie awards

Three Tipperary camogie players received awards at the recent AIB Camogie Club Player awards.

Drom-Inch trio Caoimhe Bourke, Eimear McGrath and Mairead Eviston all received awards at the ceremony which honoured the top club camogie players from the 21/22 and 22/23 club campaigns.

Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke was named the 2021/2022 Munster Club Player of the Year.

The award stayed in Mid-Tipperary for 2022/2023 with Mairead Eviston earning the accolade.

Meanwhile, Eviston and her Drom-Inch and Tipperary team mate Eimear McGrath were both named in the 2022/23 AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year.