Tipp open Camogie League campaign against Galway

Clodagh Quirke says she’s feeling good ahead of Tipperary’s league campain.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore club woman is looking forward to a full campaign this year after missing much of last year through a knee injury.

Quirke, alongside Karen Kennedy, will be joint-captains of the Premier county this season.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Galway in The Ragg at 2pm, Clodagh says she’s feeling good.

“I think it’s nice this year to have gotten the club championship in and then gotten in a bit of pre-season this year.

“A good bit of training done and the knee feels good so hopefully it stays that way for the year,”

Kilkenny, Galway, Cork, Dublin and Clare provide the opposotion for Tipperary in Division 1A this year.

Clodagh says playing the top teams is exactly what they want:

“If you want to be winning against the best you have to play them and I think getting some hard matches in the league and getting to try different girls in different positions so these tough games is exactly what we are looking for.”