Tipp not getting carried away by first Munster title in over a decade

The Tipperary senior camogie team will be switching their focus to the All-Ireland championship according to manager Denis Kelly.

The Toomevara native saw his side beat Clare on Saturday to win the Munster championship for the first time in 13 years.

Next up for the Premier is the All-Ireland series in June where Tipp are in a group alongside Kilkenny, Dublin and Wexford.

Whilst admitting last weekend’s win will be great for the confidence of his panel after years of near-misses, Denis Kelly says they won’t be getting carried away.

“Yeah it should be a big help. The girls were competing well with the top teams but one thing or another they weren’t getting the job done but it’s great.

“This year we have everyone back that we could have back and you’ve a real strong panel there going in to the All-Ireland championship now.

“We are in a good position but at the same time we can’t get too carried away with the Munster championship, it was great to win it but now our focus will turn during the week to the All-Ireland championship in four weeks’ time and Dublin and that but look, it is a great boost.”