Tipp look to continue unbeaten start to Camogie League

Tipperary’s senior camogie team will have a real test in The Ragg on Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane who’s been looking ahead to Cork’s visit to the County Camogie Grounds tomorrow.

Denis Kelly has started his reign as manager with wins over Galway and Dublin and a win over the unbeaten Rebelettes would be a big step towards a league final.

Geraldine Kinane says the Tipp squad will be motivated to reach a league decider.

“There’s loads to play for, it’s only the league but there’s something about it this weekend, I think it’s a really big game.

“It’s a real test to see where Denis Kelly and his team are at.

“It’s a real chance to get to a league final, something that has alluded us the last few years, just barely missed out last year and I think it was the year before we qualified and it was Covid so it was cancelled.

“It’s just something I would say that has been gnawing at this group of players for a while that they haven’t played in a league final.

“They are within touching distance at the moment but a huge obstacle in their way still.”

That game gets underway at 3.30pm on Saturday in The Ragg with the Tipperary junior playing Kilkenny beforehand at 1pm in the same venue.