Tipp Junior camogie championship ends in draw with Clare

The Tipperary Junior camogie championship game against Clare yesterday ended in a draw.

However, this may have felt more like a defeat for Tipperary who had led by 4 points with 2 minutes of normal time to play.

Having already suffered a loss to Cavan in the opening round a win was needed for the Tipp side.

They led at half time 8 points to 7 with Clare having the advantage of the breeze in the second half.

In the 54th minute Tipperary were still on top with 3 points between the sides but with 2 minutes on the clock Clare pulled it back with 2 points.

The result means that Tipperary need to beat Waterford in the final game but also need other results to go their way to have any chance of qualifying for an All-Ireland semi-final.