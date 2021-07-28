Tipp intermediate and senior camogie teams in action this weekend

Fixture details have been confirmed for Tipperary’s clash with Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this weekend.

Both sides have already booked their places in the knockout stages after two wins each, and they’ll face off for top spot and a potential semi-final berth in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 2pm.Semple Stadium

On Saturday, the Tipperary Intermediate Camogie team will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Kerry last weekend.

They need a win against Laois at the Drom & Inch grounds at The Ragg at 5pm.