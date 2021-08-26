Tipp determined to reach elusive All Ireland senior camogie decider

Tipperary are under no illusions as to the challenge which lies ahead in Sunday’s All Ireland senior camogie semi-final.

Standing between them and an elusive place in the decider are Galway who ended their hopes at the same stage of the competition last year.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Cait Devane says Tipp will be looking to improve on their quarter-final performance against Waterford.

“A massive physical battle is before us and it’s something that we’ll be looking to bring to the game as well.”

“We pride ourselves on our work rate and our physicality – it mightn’t have been present for the whole match against Waterford but it is something that we worked on. We spoke about it at half time and I think we improved on in the second half.”

“So definitely that is something we will try to bring to the game and Galway will be the same.”

“Hopefully it will be an open game with fast hurling but it will definitely be physical.”

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2 o’clock in Croke Park and the game will be live here on Tipp FM.