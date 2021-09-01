Tipp camogie squad urged to give it another year

Having bowed out of the All Ireland championship at the semi-final stage the Tipp senior camogie players are no doubt this week looking to their future.

Bill Mullaney’s side lost out to Galway in Croke Park last weekend.

However speaking on this week’ s Extra Time here on Tipp FM camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane said the team performed well again this year and is hopeful that the more experienced players and the management team stay on board for another year.

She feels the side have unfinished business.

“The older players I suppose are the ones who might think of hanging up the boots but they’re the same players that were probably as good this year as any other year.”

“Mary Ryan got an All Star last year – I thought she was exceptional again this year so why not stay on and give it another go if you’re still enjoying it and playing so well.”

“They are so close – they’ll go back to their clubs now and hopefully enjoy a good club championship and the winter will come and go and hopefully come the New Year they’ll all be raring to go.”

“I’d love to see them all stay together – and the management – because I think they’ve made great progress in the last few years.”