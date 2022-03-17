Tipp Camogie eager to get to a league final

Tipperary will be hoping to overcome Galway this weekend in their final group game in the League.

Bill Mullaney’s side are unbeaten so far in Group1 having notched up wins over Dublin, Down and Offaly.

Victory over All Ireland champions Galway would see Tipp through to the League decider against Cork.

Tipp Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says the Premier need to push on:

” We need our strongest team out against Galway next weekend, we need to get to a league final… I think we’re going well, they’re growing in confidence and I am just excited to see how they go against Galway now”

People are also being reminded of the time change of the game to 2pm.