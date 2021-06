There was no joy for Tipperary in their Munster Senior Camogie semi-final.

Bill Mullaney’s side took on Cork in Pairc Uí Rinn last evening where they lost out by 9 points.

Cork scored two goals in each half to run out 4-13 to 16 point winners.

Cait Devane was Tipp’s top scorer with 10 points including 8 from frees.

Limerick beat Waterford by 13 points to 9 in the other last four encounter.