Tipp aiming to do the business against Waterford in Camogie Championship

Tipperary will be looking to pick up their first win of the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship next weekend.

Following draws with both Clare and Dublin in their opening games the Premier County go up against Waterford on Sunday.

The game will be a curtain raiser for the Munster Senior Hurling Final in FBD Semple Stadium.

Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says the Deise will provide tough opposition.

“They have the forwards that can damage you. I expect a totally different game, especially in Semple Stadium. I’d say it will be a free flowing high scoring game.

“Hopefully we can release our forwards and get them going and get the confidence going – you know its been four matches now without a win and I think you could feel the girls were a bit jittery.

“I just think they need a good start against Waterford and express themselves and see a bit of the spark that just seems to be missing a bit this year.”

Throw in against Waterford is at 2 o’clock on Sunday.