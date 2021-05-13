Thurles Sarsfields and Drom-Inch denied chance to play respective Munster finals

“Devastated” and “heartbroken” is a how a Thurles Sarsfields camogie player describes her reaction to the Camogie Association’s decision to cancel the 2020 All-Ireland Club Championships.

The decision was made following a 53% majority vote to have a split inter-county and club camogie season this year.

As a result, Tipperary intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields and senior champions Drom-Inch won’t be able to contest their respective Munster Club finals which had been fixed for last October.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Sars player Katie McCormack says she doesn’t know why it can’t be played in June.

“To be honest we were absolutely devastated and heartbroken. We put in a lot of effort – we kept being promised repeatedly over the winter that this would be going ahead.”

“We were full of hope and I’m 90% sure our neighbours out in Drom are feeling the exact same way when they heard.”

“Such disappointment and when we saw that the vote came with such a close margin to make such a massive call. We can’t see why we can’t play the Munster final – the same time frame is still available and it’s a very hard one to take.”