Surge in number of camogie clubs in Tipp a positive step

The growing number of camogie clubs in Tipperary is helping develop county teams at all levels.

That’s according to Tipp Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane who has been reflecting on the Under 16s defeat to Cork in the All Ireland final last weekend.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time Geraldine said the hard work being put in at under age level will pay dividends.

“The number of clubs is growing year-on-year and even compared to 20 years ago there was the same few clubs competing and now there is such a spread of clubs.

“That’s showing in our county teams – in fairness to (U16 manager) John Ryan and his management team they would have gone to great rounds assembling their strongest panel. They had 30 players altogether and a lot of them are still underage again next year and the same with our Minor team – a number of them are underage next year so it’s important to keep the groups together.”