St Mary’s honoured for efforts to promote Camogie

A Tipperary club has received a National Development Award from the Camogie Association.

St. Mary’s in Clonmel was one of just eight clubs across the country to win the award.

The Award Programme run by the Camogie Association has been developed to assist and acknowledge the efforts of volunteers in growing the game of camogie.

St. Mary’s recommenced it’s camogie club last year and has grown to over 120 active members playing at grades from Under 6 up to Under 12, with ambitions to continue growing towards adult grades.

As part of the award programme, the club has received some new training equipment from the Camogie Association and ongoing support to build capacity in key areas including PRO and coaching.